HP ZBook Workstations Get Beastly Core i9 Upgrade

HP announced today new features and components for its ZBook mobile workstations, along with a new subscription service for creators who want to upgrade their equipment.

On the laptop front, the HP ZBook Studio, ZBook Studio x360, ZBook 15 and ZBook 17 will now be configurable with Intel Core i9 CPUs. We found Intel's new six-core processors provide between a 10 to 15 percent boost in performance when compared to Core i7 CPUs due to their higher clock speeds. The upgraded processor will be accompanied by greater memory capacity: 32GB upgradable up to 128GB depending on the workstation model.

HP is enhancing ZBook security features with RAID 1, or what it calls, "out of the box back up." ZBook workstation will come standard with mirrored M.2 drives, so if a primary SSD fails, the backup drive will protect endangered data and ensure users can quickly get back to their work.

The ZBook Studio and Studio x360 will also get a graphics bump thanks to the addition of Nvidia Quadro P2000 graphics. The high-end GPU should allow these two machines to run professional 3D applications and even play demanding games.

An anti-glare touch screen is coming to HP's unique convertible workstation, the ZBook Studio x360. The Gorilla glass screen is designed to be visible outdoors and in bright environments. HP claims the DreamColor display is capable of reproducing 100 percent of the Adobe RGB gamut and that it has a resounding maximum brightness of 600 nits.

Along with adding new components to its zBook workstations, HP unveiled Z Club, a subscription-based service for creators. Customers can pay a monthly fee for photographer, video editor, graphic designer or artist bundles that come with computers, displays, printers and accessories, along with customer support. HP will choose 100 initial members to kickstart the program with a free 90-day trial.

The additions were revealed in the run-up to the Adobe MAX conference where photographers, videographers, designers and other creators learn about the latest Adobe products, like Photoshop, Premiere Pro and Lightroom.