15-inch HP Spectre x360 Gets New Graphics Options, Number Pad

One of our favorite 15-inch 2-in-1s is getting more powerful and will make you more productive. At CES 2018 in Las Vegas, HP unveiled the newest version of its 15-inch HP Spectre x360, with multiple new graphics options and, finally, an expanded keyboard that includes a number pad. It will launch on March 18 starting at $1,369.99.

The laptop will be available with either an Intel Core i7-8550U paired with an Nvidia MX150 GPU, or the newly announced Intel Kaby Lake-G chip with built-in Radeon RX Vega M graphics. Both should give a bump in video editing, photo editing and even some light gaming.

HP Spectre x360 (15-inch) CPU 8th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU GPU Nvidia GeForce M150 or integrated Radeon RX Vega M RAM 16GB Storage 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD Display 15.6-inch 4K Size 14.1 x 9.84 x 0.76 inches Weight 4.6 pounds Battery Up to 13.5 hours Ports Thunderbolt 3, USB Type-C, USB 3.1, HDMI, Headphone

You'll also get a 15.6-inch 4K display, 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD storage, as well as an IR camera for facial login with Windows Hello (it also supports a fingerprint reader). A stylus will come in the box.

That number pad should be a boost for creative professionals, enabling more keyboard shortcuts for programs like Photoshop and Adobe Premiere.

It largely looks the same as previous Spectres, in both silver or ash and copper configurations. It has the sharp lines and clean matte aesthetic we've come to know and love.

We're looking forward to testing the new Spectre with both graphics options when they release in March.

Photos: Andrew E. Freedman / Laptop Mag

