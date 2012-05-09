HP Announces EliteBook Folio 9470m, Thinnest EliteBook Yet

Business users searching for a sleek durable notebook that's big on efficiency need look no further than the HP EliteBook Folio 9470m. HP's latest business model takes the slim dimensions of the HP Folio 13 Ultrabook and combines them with the durability and function of an HP EliteBook. With a thickness of just 0.75 inches, the 3.6-pound, 14-inch notebook is HP's thinnest business laptop to date.

The EliteBook Folio 9470m will ship with Intel's third-generation Ivy Bridge processor. The 9470m also features a 14-inch LED-backlit 1366 x 768p HD anti-glare display, a 720p HD webcam, and a backlit, spill-resistant island-style keyboard. Instead of the Folio 13's imagepad, the 9470m features a glass touchpad with two discrete mouse buttons. Security features include a security lock slot and a fingerprint scanner.

In terms of ports, the 9470m features three USB 3.0 ports, one of which can charge devices. There will also be DisplayPort, a SmartCard reader, SD/MMC reader, VGA, Gigabit Ethernet, a combo microphone/headphone dock, and a dock connector.

Hard drive options will include a 320 or 500GB 7,200-rpm, 500GB 7,200-rpm self-encrypting, 180GB or 256GB SSD, and a 256GB self-encrypting SSD. The Folio 9470m will also offer an attractive line of optional features to boost the notebook's productivity including integrated HP mobile broadband with 3G and 4G LTE.

The HP EliteBook Folio 9470m will be available sometime in October. However, HP has yet to announce pricing.