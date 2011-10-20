How to Use the HDMI Output on the BlackBerry PlayBook

The PlayBook features a microHDMI connection that allows you to connect the tablet to an HDMI-ready display. You can utilize the connection to view photos and movies on a larger display or to turn your PlayBook into a presentation powerhouse.

Connect one end of an HDMI cable to the PlayBook and the other to a HDMI-enabled monitor. Open the PlayBook’s main System Options menu. Tap the HDMI tab. From here you can select the image output mode, change the image’s aspect ratio, and select the display mode you wish to use. Display one image on the PlayBook and another on the connected display by selecting the video or presentation you want to display on the large screen. Tap the overlapping screen icon in the top right corner of the screen while the presentation is running. You can now surf through your PlayBook while your audience continues to view your presentation or video, giving you the time to go through your notes or get ready to pull up another video. You can also use this feature to watch a video on your big-screen TV while surfing the web on your PlayBook.