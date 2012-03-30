How To Use Hot Corners in Windows 8

Taking a page out of the book of Mac, Microsoft has added the hot corners feature to Windows 8. This feature allows you to hover your mouse on any of the four corners of the screen to initiate a shortcut. Here's how to use them.

Hover your mouse over the top right or bottom right corners of the screen to be presented with the "Charms" shortcuts, where things like Search and Settings are.

Hover over the top left or bottom left corners of the screen to be presented with the "Switch List", where you can see your latest open apps and switch between them.

