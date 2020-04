Unless you are syncing your iPad for the first time (you’re instructed to connect the iPad to the PC with your charge cable), you can keep your iPad and PC in sync wirelessly.

Go to Settings .

Click General > iTunes Wi-Fi Sync.

Open iTunes on your computer.

Go to the Summary page and check off "Sync Over Wi-Fi Connection." The iPad will now be listed on your PC under iTunes even when it's not connected

