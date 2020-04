There's no need for open web pages anymore now that you can have tabbed browsing on the iPad. Here's how you get it:

Download Atomic Web Browser from the iTunes App Store.

To open a new tab, tap the plus sign beneath the address bar.

To open a link in a new tab, press and hold a link, then select Open In New Tab

To close a tab, click the X on the right side. To close all tabs simultaneously, long-press on a tab and tap Close All Tabs.

