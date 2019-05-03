Act Fast: Google Pixelbook Is Now $200 Off

Finding the right Chromebook can be confusing. Fortunately, for bargain hunters, one of the best Chromebooks is now $200 off.

Walmart has the Google Pixelbook w/ 256GB SSD on sale for $991.58. Traditionally, this configuration is priced at $1,199, so that's $207 off and the best price we've seen for this model.

Hardware-wise, the Pixelbook features a 12.3-inch QHD touchscreen display, backlit keyboard, and sleek, aluminum build. Under the hood, it sports a Core i5-7Y5Y dual-core processor, 8GB of RAM.and 256GB SSD.

Powered by Chrome OS, the Pixelbook packs a ton of apps including Google Drive, Gmail, YouTube, Evernote, Slack, Infinite Painter, Lightroom, and more.

It also has a dedicated Google Assistant key, which means you can use voice commands to get help by saying, "Ok Google."

Like any convertible, the PixelBook can be configured in any of four modes. Switch from laptop, tablet, tent, or entertainment mode to type up a report, game, watch a movie, or draw with the Pixelbook Pen (sold separately).

In our Google Pixelbook review, we were impressed by its brilliant display and speedy performance. We were able to simultaneously open 12 browser tabs, play a 1080p YouTube video, and used Slack, Twitter and Outlook without any signs of stuttering or lag.

Its battery life, however, could be better. It lasted 7 hours and 43 minutes, which is slightly below the 8:34 category average.

Sure, there are newer Chromebooks that are pushing the envelope forward, but the Pixelbook remains a solid choice for business pros, students, or anyone who wants a Chromebook that can morph from laptop to tablet on the fly.