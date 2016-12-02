Sleek Gigabyte Aero 14 Workstation Is Now VR-Ready

When it isn't busy cranking out some solid gaming laptops, Gigabyte is also known to pump out a workstation or two. Take the Aero 14, which is a pretty fetching powerhouse.

Known for its sleek physique and muscular power, the laptop (starting at $1,699) has been updated with a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 GPU. That gives you a system that's lean, mean and VR-ready, meaning that when you're done mapping out cities or creating the next great animated opus, you can dive into virtual reality via your Oculus Rift or HTC Vive headset.

One of my favorite things about Gigabyte is that it's never been afraid to play with color. So while other workstations like the Dell Precision 3510 or HP ZBook Studio G3 offer the same grey and black color scheme, the Aero 14 comes in lime green and tangerine. There is a black version of the laptop, but Gigabyte dresses it up in a few tangerine accents for a nice pop of color.

Weighing 4.2 pounds and measuring 13.2 x 9.8 x 0.78 inches, the Aero 14 is lighter than both the Precision 3510 (5.7 pounds, 14.6 x 9.9 x 1 inches) and the ZBook Studio G3 (4.6 pounds, 14.8 x 10 x 0.7 inches).

In terms of specs, the Aero 14 packs a QHD (2560 x 1440) IPS display, a 6th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, up to 32GB of RAM and up to a 1TB M.2 PCI-e SSD. It sounds formidable, but I'll withhold my final judgement until we get the Aero in the lab for testing.