Acer's Sexy Chromebook 14 Drops to $270

Some Chromebooks have the bad reputation of being underpowered and unattractive second-rate laptops. Fortunately, the Acer Chromebook 14 is able to dispel that myth thanks to its quad-core processor and stylish, aluminum chassis.

Yet despite its premium build, the Chromebook 14 retains its Chromebook-like price tag, which Amazon has chipped away at even more. The Seattle-based giant has lowered the system's price to $270.95, which is $29 cheaper than Google's direct price. That buys you a system with a 14-inch 1080p LCD, 1.6GHz Celeron N3160 quad-core processor, 4GB of RAM, and a 32GB eMMC drive.

In real world use, the Chromebook 14 is just as impressive packing enough punch for productive multitasking. Even with a dozen browser tabs open, the system was able to flawlessly stream a 1080p video from YouTube and run Cut the Rope without any noticeable lag. In terms of battery life, the system lasted 9 hours and 25 minutes, which is longer than the average thin-and-light laptop.

Unfortunately, there's no way of knowing how long Amazon's sale will last. So you'll have to act fast to take advantage of the price cut. Amazon also offers the laptop in Gold for $271.99.