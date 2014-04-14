World's Smallest Laptop Charger Heads to Kickstarter for $79

FINsix announced today that its super lightweight Dart laptop charger is now available on Kickstarter. The FINsix Dart costs $79 when purchased through the crowdfunding site. That's a $40 discount off its expected retail price.

At just 2.1 ounces, the 2.5-cubic inch Dart pumps out 65 watts of power, despite measuring less than four times the size of a standard laptop charger. While typical laptop power adapters are bulky bricks that connect to a secondary cable, the Dart uses a single cable setup. That means means you'll never have to worry about forgetting part of your power cable.

Available in a variety of colors, the Dart is compatible with notebooks from leading manufacturers, including Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP, Lenovo, MSI, Samsung, Sony, Toshiba and others.

The Dart has yet another trick up its sleeve. It features a USB port that lets you charge your handset, tablet or other USB device, all while charging your laptop. So the next time you're at the airport, you'll have to fight for one outlet instead of two.

The FINsix Dart, which debuted at CES 2014 and won Laptop Mag's Best Startup Award , looks like it has a lot of potential. But we've seen promising chargers and batteries before that fizzled. We'll have to see how reliably--and how quickly--this accessory juices up your portable devices.