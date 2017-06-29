How to Drag and Drop on an iPad in iOS 11

Dragging and dropping items between apps finally made it to the iPad in iOS 11. Not only can you employ this feature to move blocks of text, images and files, but you can make it even more powerful by using your second hand.

With that second hand, you can select additional items (called a drag group) as well as change the app that you're dragging items to. The biggest piece of advice we have is that you take some time getting used to steps 1 and 2, as it's not exactly simple.

MORE: Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd Gen): Full Review

Here's how to start dragging and dropping like a pro. Steps 2, 3 and 4 are optional, but can prove helpful if you need them.

1. Press down on an item and move it slightly, as if you're wiggling it a little. Without moving the object a small amount, you won't be able to make a drag group.

2. Using your second hand, tap other items to add them to the drag group.

3. If you want, you can switch the second app, and you'll need to swipe the Dock up first, using your other hand.

4. Then drag an app icon (where you want to drop the drag group) into the other part of the screen, and release the app.

5. Move the drag group into the target app.

6. Drop the drag group.

You've used both hands to drag and drop like an expert!

iPad Pro Tips and Tricks