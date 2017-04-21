Save $85 on Dell’s Premium Inspiron 13 7000 Convertible

Affordable 2-in-1s with decent performance are hard to come by. However, through April 27 you can get Dell's premium Inspiron 13 7000 for $764.99 via coupon code "SAVE10". That's $85 off a new, attractive convertible with a speedy 7th generation Intel processor and comfortable keyboard.

The Inspiron 13 7000 has a brushed-metal lid and chassis that give the 3.4-pound laptop a premium look and feel. The 13.3-inch touch display offers 1080p resolution and can be pushed all the way back, which lets you use the laptop in tent, kiosk, or tablet mode.

In terms of performance, the Inspiron 13 7000 houses a 2.5GHz Core i5-7200U CPU paired with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. In our tests, the laptop was able to flawlessly play a 1080p YouTube video with 12 open Chrome tabs. It remained speedy even after adding Word and Excel docs to its list of open apps. Where you'll need to pay attention is with regards to battery life. It only lasted 6 hours and 30 minutes before needing a recharge. The average ultraportable laptop lasts a little over 8 hours in our battery test.

However, currently priced at $764.99 via the aforementioned coupon, the Inspiron 13 7000 is an excellent sidekick for anyone who wants an attractive convertible that can do plenty more than check just email and Facebook updates.