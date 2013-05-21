BlackBerry Q10 in White: Verizon's Exclusive Hands-on

We just got our first look at Verizon's version of the BlackBerry Q10. And like the Z10 before it, Verizon is getting a special white version all its own this June. It's certainly slick, but will this be the best QWERTY smartphone available?

The biggest change between the Q10 we reviewed for AT&T and Verizon's, beyond its color, is the material used on the device's rear panel. The standard black version of the Q10 features a glass weave back that has a premium feel but is on the slippery side. The white version eschews the glass weave in favor of textured plastic. The back is easier to grip but feels cheaper in the hand.

Beyond its color and rear panel, Verizon's Q10 is essentially the same as the aforementioned AT&T version. You get the same BlackBerry 10.1 operating system, complete with its great multitasking functionality and new HDR camera option. From a hardware standpoint, the Q10 includes the same 1.5-GHz dual-core processor, 2GB of RAM and 16GB of onboard storage.

Of course, the Q10's biggest selling point is its QWERTY keyboard, which is tops among smartphones. We found the layout to be spacious and comfortable during our brief hands-on.

To include that excellent keyboard, however, BlackBerry made the AMOLED display just 3.1-inches. And while it may sport a resolution of 720 x 720 pixels, you may find yourself having trouble viewing desktop versions of websites. The good news is that sites loaded quickly over Verizon's LTE network.

Verizon isn't saying exactly when the Q10 will hit the market or for how much, but pre-orders will begin soon. Would you pick the Q10 as your next smartphone? Let us know what you think.