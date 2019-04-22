Best Windows 10 Themes

Windows 10 Themes provide a quick way to customize your PC that includes a gallery of desktop background pictures, coordinating menu colors and sometimes even unique system sounds.

On its site, Microsoft offers hundreds of gorgeous desktop themes, filled with attractive wallpaper images of landmarks, nature scenes or even cars. You can even find beautiful backgrounds by saving Windows 10's spotlight lock screen images. We've picked out our favorites below with direct download links for each, but it's also easy to create your own theme.

To install a new theme, just go to the folder you downloaded the theme to and click on the file. You can also download themes from the Microsoft Store.

Cherry Blossoms

Spring has officially sprung, so get into the mood with these gorgeous cherry blossoms that are spread throughout all of Japan. Download Cherry Blossoms Theme

Warm Winter Nights

Snuggle up to that fire, or radiator, and enjoy a cup of hot coco while you're scrolling through these 18imagesof cozy cabins in the middle of the winter night. Download Warm Winter Nights Theme

The Adventures of Ninja Cat Beyond

Do you want 11 pictures of a martial artist kittyperforming awesome stunts and feats across the globe and outer space? Because I do. Download The Adventures of Ninja Cat Beyond Theme

Botanical Garden

Take a trip to the Botanical Garden with these 7 beautiful images of flowers and surrounding wildlife. DownloadBotanical Garden Theme

Dogs in Summer

This theme gives you 10 adorable puppies (yes, they will always be puppies) in colorful summer settings. Download Dogs in Summer Theme

Wild Beauty

With this theme, embrace 15 vivid images of wildlife around the globe, from frozen tundras to clear blue oceans. Download Wild Beauty Theme

Spring Blooms

Does it feel too much like summer already? You won’t miss out on spring with these 18 blooming flowers. Download Spring Blooms Theme

NASA Spacescapes

Dive into the cosmos with these 14 beautifully intense images featured in the NASA Spacescapes theme. Download NASA Spacescapes Theme

Illusions

Trippy, disturbing and downright cool. These 19 images showcase creative illusions that will mess with your mind. Download Illusions Theme

Waterdrops

This theme contains 11 closeup images of water drops in vibrant natural environments. Download Waterdrops Theme

Forza Motorsport 4

Your mind will fall for these 17 photorealistic images of sports cars in Forza Motorsport 4. Download Forza Motorsport 4 Theme

Year of the Dragon

Get one step closer to that trip to China you’re always planning with these 12 images of historic dragon statues. Download Year of the Dragon Theme

Caribbean Shores

Can’t buy your own island? Easy, just put it on your desktop with 12 rich images of the Caribbean Shores. Download Caribbean Shores Theme

Germany: Mountains to Sea

This theme takes you on a tour of the country life with 12 images of Germany’s most natural settings. Download Germany: Mountains to Sea Theme

Salt Lakes and Dead Sea

With these 15 scenic photos of Salt Lakes and the Dead Sea, you can take in all the salt you need without the risk of high blood pressure. Download Salt Lakes and Dead Sea Theme

Animal Panoramics

Push your 2 displays to their maximum potential with these 13 breathtaking panoramic images of penguins, bears, cheetahs and more. Download Animal Panoramics Theme

African Wildlife

This theme features 14 photos that take you on a safari, observing Africa’s majestic wildlife like baby rhinos, elephants, and lions. Download African Wildlife Theme

Imagination

Looking for something more in the creative realm? Tag along with this pair of cute imaginary figures throughout 6 unique artworks. Download Imagination Theme

Dreamgarden

Soak in these 18 closeup images of nature’s most colorful details in the Dreamgarden theme. Download Dreamgarden Theme

Diffusion

The Diffusion theme has 13 crisp-looking images of ink diffusing in water. Download Diffusion Theme

Monochromatic Moods

Want something a little darker? This theme provides 20 beautifully creepy monochromatic photos of natural and artificial environments. Download Monochromatic Moods Theme

Milky Way

Explore our own galaxy with 9 fascinating shots taken directly from different landscapes on Earth. Download Milky Way Theme

Rock Formations Panoramic

Embrace mysterious rock formations around the globe with these 13 panoramic images you can spread across 2 displays. Download Rock Formations Panoramic Theme