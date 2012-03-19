Apple Sells Three Million New iPads over Launch Weekend

Apple has released an amazing figure that will surely be remembered among the hallowed numbers of its product launches. The company sold 3 million new iPads over the weekend since its March 16 launch, with Apple SVP of Worldwide Marketing Phil Schiller calling this the company's "strongest iPad launch yet."

No numbers were available for the first weekend sales of the iPad 2 (since there was an extremely short supply of units at the time), but analysts estimated that the number hoevered somewhere between 500,000 and 1 million units. To put things into context, this means the new iPad launch did roughly three times as well as the iPad 2's launch last year.

Back in 2010, over 300,000 original iPads were sold on the tablet's launch day, and it took the company 28 days in total to move 1 million units. It then took Apple 80 days to sell 3 million iPads.

During an early morning conference call held Monday, Apple CEO Tim Cook hinted that the company experienced a "record weekend" for the new iPad, but declined to report any hard numbers. Turns out he may just have wanted to keep his audience in suspense: Eight hours later, Apple officially announced the staggering 3 million figure.

In comparison, 4 million units of the iPhone 4S were sold in its first weekend, though it's worth noting that the iPhone 4S had a lower $199 price. At this point, it almost seems like the juggernaut Apple can do no wrong.

via Apple