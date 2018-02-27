MacBook with OLED Keyboard Shown in New Patent

Apple has been granted a patent for "dual display equipment with enchanted visibility and suppressed reflections," and the illustration looks like a MacBook with a giant Touch Bar for a keyboard. Patently Apple first discovered the patent.
The Touch Bar first appeared on MacBook Pros in 2016, and reception to the feature was mixed.
The patent suggests two ways a Touch Bar-style keyboard could be implemented: as a giant OLED display where the keyboard goes on a laptop, or as a peripheral you could attach to another device, like an iPad or as a detachable 2-in-1. Additionally, the document mentions that polarizers could keep the screens from reflecting each other, which could be extremely distracting on a device with so many reflective surfaces.
Since this is in the patent stage, don't expect to see this on hardware in an Apple Store anytime soon. What's more the Touch Bar has received a pretty muddled reception since its arrival. While it looks cool, it hasn't proved useful in many apps, and some have found the Touch Bar to be more of a gimmick than a useful addition to Apple's laptops.
macOS Guide
- How to Password Protect a Folder in a Mac
- How to Force Quit or Close Frozen Applications
- Move Your Mac files to a Windows PC
- How to Dual-Boot Windows and macOS
- Increase the Text Size on Your Mac
- Install or Uninstall Mac Apps
- How to Eject USB Devices and Memory Cards in macOS
- Switch Between Open Apps in macOS
- How to Unlock a MacBook with Your Apple Watch
- Clean Out Your macOS LaunchPad
- How to Use Trackpad Gestures to Navigate macOS
- How to Use Right-Click in macOS
- Use Siri on Your Mac
- How to Customize the Notification Center
- Add a Signature to PDFs with Mac Preview
- Use Memories in the Photos App on Mac
- How to Use Night Shift in macOS
- How to Change Your Mac's Password
- How to Edit Siri's Activation Keyboard Shortcuts on macOS
- Change Views in Finder
- Use macOS Dark Mode
- Transfer Files with AirDrop
- How to Use Mission Control on a Mac
- Use Optimized Storage
- How to Enable Parental Controls on a Mac
- How to Mark Up PDFs in macOS
- Back Up Mac with Time Machine
- How to Use Dictation on a Mac
- How to Use the macOS Feature
- Use Apple Pay in macOS
- How to Block Websites on Your Mac