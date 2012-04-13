Android Phone Cases: 4 Shell-Makers Sure to Protect Your Smartphone

Smartphones are built to take a few bumps, but sooner or later a crack or chip is certain to ruin your day. To decrease your chances of getting the cracked screen of shame, put your Android in a case from one of these four protection suppliers.

Keep reading for 4 Smartphone Case-Makers Sure to Protect Your Smartphone, the last installment of our six-part Android Phone Makeover series.

Case-Mate

Case-Matemakes a fleet of polycarbonate protectors for Android phones by HTC, LG, Motorola, Samsung and Sony, not to mention a soft-shell option such as the flexible, thermoplastic Gelli case for the HTC Desire ($15), or the Barely There line of form-fitting cases for phones ($25) such as the Motorola Droid RAZR, Samsung Galaxy Nexus or the Vibrant Galaxy S. Check out Case-Mate cases.

Otterbox

In addition to the above manufacturers, Otterbox also makes cases for Pantech Android smartphones, including the Burst ($35). For the ultimate protection, check out the Defender Series, a line that offers a back layer reinforced with silicone and built-in screen protectors for $50.Check out Otterbox cases.

Seidio

Turn that Android smartphone into an Android smart-tank. Seidio’s new line of thick, rubber-reinforced, hard-shell covers look just rugged enough to do it (and starting at $29.95). Many of the company’s Active and Surface covers come in up to five colors and include a kickstand or belt clip. All the clip-on protectors are made of drop-proof, durable plastic, and many phones are available with backs large enough to accommodate extended battery.Check out Seidio cases.

Speck

For the more fashion-forward Android phone owner, Speck (pictured) offers a lively line of protective polycarbonate cases with fabric-covered backs that even a runway model would approve. Cases for the Motorola Droid RAZR and Samsung Galaxy S II include cool multicolored mosaics and plaids as well as a swank gradient pattern. Those who prefer security to style can do both with Speck’s CandyShell line. That armor comes in bright colors, hard plastic covers and shock-absorbing inner rubber sleeves (starting at $29.95).Check out Speck cases.

