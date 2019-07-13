Amazon Outs Early Access Prime Day Deals For Alexa Owners

Prime Day is your ticket to scoring great deals on some of the best tablets and laptops around. Although Prime Day doesn't technically begin until Monday at 3am ET, this year Amazon is giving Alexa owners a head start.

This weekend Prime members who own an Alexa-powered device can shop select Amazon hardware at super low prices.

For instance, if you own an Amazon Echo you can say, "Alexa, what are my deals" and Alexa will tell you this weekend's exclusive deals. They include:

More Amazon devices will go on sale when Prime Day proper begins. Those devices include:

Among our favorite Prime Day deals is the Amazon Fire HD 10 for $99.99. Traditionally priced at $149.99, it's $50 off and at an all-time price low.

In our Fire HD 10 review, we liked its bright, vivid screen and snappy performance. Although it's not compatible with Google apps, it packs the best screen and performance out of all the Fire tablets we've tested.

The Fire HD 10's 1920 x 1200-pixel panel produces crisp, bright, and vivid images. Its screen can emit up to 405 nits, which is higher than the 335-nit Fire 7 and the 380-nit Fire HD 8.

