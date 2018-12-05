Killer Deal: 4K Dell XPS 15 Now $700 Off

Looking for the best 15-inch laptop money can buy? Today only, Amazon has the 4K Dell XPS 15 (9570) for $1,799.99. Normally, you'd pay $2,500 for Dell's premium laptop, but today's deal cuts a whopping $700 off its retail price.

Buy Dell XPS 15 4K on Amazon.com

The Editor's Choice Dell XPS 15 boasts a bright and vibrant 15.6-inch 4K Ultra HD touchscreen display, which is great for gaming or watching movies. It offers lag-free performance thanks to its 2.2GHz Core i7-8750H six-core processor, which is coupled with 16GB of RAM.

For graphics, the XPS 15 packs Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1050 Ti GPU with 4GB of video memory.

In our Dell XPS 15 review, we found it to be an overall powerful performer that runs cool, has a 12-hour battery life, and an attractive design.

Amazon's deal ends at 2:59 am ET, so act fast if you want the best 15-incher money can buy.