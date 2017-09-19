Amazon Announces Fire HD 10 Tablet With 1080p Display

Until now, Amazon tablet owners had to settle for sub-Full HD displays. That ends today, as the company just made its new $149.99 Fire HD 10 tablet. which packs a 10.1-inch 1920 x 1200-pixel panel and boasts up to 10 hours of battery life, available for pre-order (it's expected to ship on Oct. 11).

The HD 10 (which comes in black, Marine Blue and Punch Red) joins Amazon's four other tablets, the Fire 7, Fire HD 8, Fire 7 Kids Edition and Fire HD 8 Kids Edition. If the Fire HD 10's default 32GB of storage isn't enough, Amazon also offers a 64GB model for $189.99.

If you owned one of Amazon's older 10-inch Fire tablets, you can expect much more speed, as this year's model is going to be the fastest of Amazon's tablets. It packs a 1.8-GHz CPU and 2GB of RAM, which is more than the HD 8 (1.3GHz CPU, 1.5GB of RAM) and the Fire 7 (1.3GHz CPU, 1GB of RAM) pack.

As is the case with Amazon's other tablets, the Fire HD 10 also includes the Alexa assistant, which you talk to with voice commands.

Of course, it wouldn't be an Amazon tablet if the company didn't charge you extra to remove ads from its lock screen, as the 32GB model costs $164.99 without those "special offers" and the 64GB model jumps up to $204.99 for an ad-fre experience.

This is also the first Amazon tablet to feature an 802.11ac wireless card, a long-overdue jump up from the 802.11a/b/g/n chips of previous Fire slates.

Amazon's largest tablet is, predictably, the heaviest of the three, weighing 17.7 ounces, more than the 13-ounce Fire HD 8 and the 10.4-ounce Fire 7.

While nobody would ever compare any Amazon tablet to an iPad Pro, Amazon is boasting the Fire HD 10 is more durable in tumble tests than the than the 10.5-inch iPad Pro.

