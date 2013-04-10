Allegedly Leaked iPad 5 Photo Shows iPad mini-Like Design

It seems like Apple just launched its fourth generation iPad, but now about five months later a successor looks to be on the way. The folks over at Nowhereelse.fr, who have been responsible for numerous iPhone and iPad leaks in the past, have posted an image of what may be the front of the fifth-generation iPad.

With its slimmer side bezel, the next iPad would seem to be taking design cues from the iPad mini. The French website cites its “moles” in China as the source of the photo. The image doesn’t tell us much, but the slimmer sides do hint that Apple could be trying to shrink the size of its tablet while maintaining the same screen size.

This lines up with previous rumors that have hinted at a thinner and lighter fifth generation iPad, but we’ll have to wait until Cupertino makes the announcement to know for sure. According to Digitimes, a site with a mixed track record when it comes to supply chain rumors, iPad 5 production is set to begin this summer in July or August. This prediction contradicts some earlier reports that Apple would hold an iPad event this month.

via Nowhereelse.fr

Image Credit: Nowhereelse.fr