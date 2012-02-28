Adobe Photoshop Touch on the iPad: Video Hands-On

What's better than being lucky enough to have that oh-so-expensive license for Adobe Photoshop on your notebook or desktop PC? Having those extensive photo-editing tools available on your tablet. Adobe has made that possible with Photoshop Touch, which is now available for the iPad (it's also available on Android slates such as Samsung's Galaxy Note 10.1).

You don't get the full suite of editing tools, of course, but this $9.99 download gives photographers and image enthusiasts quite a bit of photo-manipulation functionality. Crop, resize and paint are all here, as are layers. Photoshop Touch lets users import photos from their tablet, from Facebook and, most interestingly, from a Google search integrated right into the app. Color us (har, har) impressed.

Adobe also gives Touch users anytime access to their edited photos via its Creative Cloud service. This will launch in Q2 of this year, and it lets users merge documents from Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Photoshop Touch and Adobe Creative Suite into one universally accessible account. Check out our hands-on below for a closer look.