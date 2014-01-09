Trending

ZTE Grand S II Offers 5.5-inch Screen, Quad-Core CPU and Voice Control

By News 

Motorola's Moto X isn't the only smartphone that can understand what you say anymore. Say hello, literally, to the ZTE Grand S II. This 5.5-inch handset features a slick voice controlled unlock feature that lets you wake your phone from sleep with just your voice. In addition to its voice control functionality, the Grand S II, includes a gorgeous display and the kind of powerful internal specs you'd find on any top-flight handset. We spent some time with ZTE's smartphone and were impressed by its fast performance and sexy design.

The Grand S II's most distinguishing feature is its aforementioned voice controls. In addition to the voice activated unlock, users can capture photos by saying, "Say, cheese." ZTE's My-drive app, which is meant to help cut down on driver distraction when behind the wheel, can also be controlled using the Grand S II's voice functionality.

In fact, ZTE told us the handset's voice recognition rate is higher when using My-drive, to ensure the phone can completely understand what you're saying. Unfortunately, the demo unit we used could only understand Chinese, so we weren't able to test the voice controls, but when a booth attendant said hello to the phone in Chinese, the phone sprung to life.

Beyond its voice controls, the Grand S II features a 5.5-inch 1920 x 1080 resolution display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 processor, 2GB of RAM and  16GB of storage space, which can be augmented with a microSD card slot. The handset features a lightly skinned version of Google's Android 4.3 Jelly Bean operating system that simplifies the interface with a flatter look.

The Grand S II's 13-megapixel camera fired off shots in the blink of an eye and image quality looked great on the phone's display. Powering the handset is a 3,000 mAh battery that should help the Grand S II hang with the best smartphones around. 

ZTE hasn't released any pricing information for the Grand S II, including whether it will come to the U.S., but there have been whispers that it could eventually make its way to The States in the future. We'll keep you updated.

Daniel P. HOWLEY

A newspaper man at heart, Dan Howley wrote for Greater Media Newspapers before joining Laptopmag.com. He also served as a news editor with ALM Media’s Law Technology News, and he holds a B.A. in English from The Richard Stockton College of New Jersey.