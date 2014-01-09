ZTE Grand S II Offers 5.5-inch Screen, Quad-Core CPU and Voice Control

Motorola's Moto X isn't the only smartphone that can understand what you say anymore. Say hello, literally, to the ZTE Grand S II. This 5.5-inch handset features a slick voice controlled unlock feature that lets you wake your phone from sleep with just your voice. In addition to its voice control functionality, the Grand S II, includes a gorgeous display and the kind of powerful internal specs you'd find on any top-flight handset. We spent some time with ZTE's smartphone and were impressed by its fast performance and sexy design.

The Grand S II's most distinguishing feature is its aforementioned voice controls. In addition to the voice activated unlock, users can capture photos by saying, "Say, cheese." ZTE's My-drive app, which is meant to help cut down on driver distraction when behind the wheel, can also be controlled using the Grand S II's voice functionality.

MORE: Top 10 Smartphones

In fact, ZTE told us the handset's voice recognition rate is higher when using My-drive, to ensure the phone can completely understand what you're saying. Unfortunately, the demo unit we used could only understand Chinese, so we weren't able to test the voice controls, but when a booth attendant said hello to the phone in Chinese, the phone sprung to life.

Beyond its voice controls, the Grand S II features a 5.5-inch 1920 x 1080 resolution display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 processor, 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage space, which can be augmented with a microSD card slot. The handset features a lightly skinned version of Google's Android 4.3 Jelly Bean operating system that simplifies the interface with a flatter look.

The Grand S II's 13-megapixel camera fired off shots in the blink of an eye and image quality looked great on the phone's display. Powering the handset is a 3,000 mAh battery that should help the Grand S II hang with the best smartphones around.

ZTE hasn't released any pricing information for the Grand S II, including whether it will come to the U.S., but there have been whispers that it could eventually make its way to The States in the future. We'll keep you updated.