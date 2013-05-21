Zagg Debuts ZaggKeys Cover and ZaggKeys Folio Keyboards for iPad Mini

Accessories maker Zagg is showing off two new iPad mini keyboards here at CTIA, the ZaggKeys Cover and ZaggKeys Folio. Both devices feature a new hinged style that helps keep your iPad mini in place while still offering viewing angles of up to 135 degrees. The new hinge design is a rather drastic step away from the trench style keyboard cases. Those included a small slot that you would rest your iPad in and kept it at a set viewing angle.

The first of the two new offerings, the ZaggKeys Cover is the thinnest iPad mini keyboard on the market at just 6.3mm thick. The keyboard's back panel features a brushed metal design that meshes nicely with the iPad's back. Zagg says the ZaggKeys Cover will be available in both silver and black, to match the iPad mini's colors. In addition to the standard clamshell mode, users can also flip the ZaggKeys Cover around to use it as a mount for your iPad mini that should prove great for reading or watching movies.

MORE: 21 Essential Apple iOS 6 Tips

The second offering from Zagg, the ZaggKeys Folio is a complete keyboard case that envelopes the iPad mini, protecting its rear panel from nicks and scratches. Zagg covered the outside portion of the Folio with a faux leather material that adds a nice texture and should help keep the case from slipping out of your hand. Zagg says the Folio will be available in black and white at first, with more colors expected to be released later.

Both the ZaggKeys Cover and ZaggKeys Folio's keyboards are backlit and offer seven different color options and three different light intensity levels. Zagg says the ZaggKeys Cover and ZaggKeys Folio will be available on line next month and in retail stores in the coming months for $99.

10 Best iPhone Apps You're Not Using

Tablet Buyers' Guide: 5 Questions to Ask Before you Buy a Slate

Top 10 Tablets to Buy (or Avoid) Now