WSJ: Suppliers Now Mass Producing iPad mini Components

If the Wall Street Journal's multiple sources are correct, the long-rumored iPad mini could be right around the corner; the newspaper claims that Asian suppliers have started producing components for the pint-sized pad en masse.

The report doesn't add much of anything new to the rumor mill, though two of the sources say that the screen size is indeed 7.85-inches and won't include Retina-esque pixel density, presumably to keep costs down to compete with rivals like the Kindle Fire HD and the Google Nexus 7. Sharp and AU Optronics Corp. are said to have started mass producing the LCD screens sometime last month.

That fits right in with earlier reports that claimed Apple planned to put the proverbial pedal to the iPad mini's production metal in September to the tune of 4 million-plus units per month. Rampant rumors suggest Apple will announce the tablet on October 17.

UkranianiPhone.com recently posted photos of what it claims is the iPad mini's casing, though as 9to5 Mac says, "The LCD displays appear to be of the same ilk as the recent Kindle Fire displays rather than the iPad Mini’s 4:3 display," so treat the leak with some skepticism.

Speaking of rumors, if they all prove correct, the iPad mini could include 4G LTE, a pair of cameras, the Lightning dock connector and a look that's more reminiscent of the iPod touch than the iPad proper. Check out our rumor roundup in the links below for even more details.