Windows Phone Blue Fix To Come in 2014

Microsoft has published details on new upcoming updates to the Windows Phone platform, although significant changes aren’t expected to roll out until 2014. The company will soon introduce minor tweaks to its mobile OS while preparing a larger Windows Phone “Blue” update for early next year, according to The Verge.

The slight alterations that are expected to debut shortly include fixes to Xbox Music that will provide accurate metadata, the restoration of its FM radio feature, and a new option to set a Lens app as the default camera on Windows Phone devices. This would come in handy for Nokia’s photography focused devices, such as the newly unveiled 41-megapixel Lumia 1020.

The update, known as General Distribution Release 2, will also introduce a Data Sense app that helps you keep track of which apps use the most data on your phone. With the GDR2 update, Microsoft promises to bring HTML5 support to Internet Explorer and improve overall Skype and Lync performance.

What’s more interesting, however, is the idea that Microsoft is preparing a Windows Phone “Blue” update following the company's recently announced Windows 8.1 desktop update. This software upgrade is expected to bring more significant enhancements to the OS such as the addition of a notification center, improved multitasking and changes to built-in apps, The Verge reports. At the same time, Windows 8.1 comes with a slew of changes designed for tablets as well as PCs that are expected to debut in August.

Although this Windows Phone “Blue” update is expected to arrive in 2014, Microsoft is reportedly considering back porting some of its features to a GDR3 update that will arrive later this year. This GDR3 tweak appears to be targeted at unannounced higher-end Windows Phone devices that will be introduced in late 2013, according to The Verge. This future upgrade is expected to include support for 5- and 6-inch Windows Phones with 1080p resolutions and quad-core processors that we may see in the coming months, although this hasn’t been confirmed.

via The Verge