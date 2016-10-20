Windows 10 Insider Build Puts Ink On Your Photos

Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 14951 is here, and it's all about Windows Ink. Insider chief Dona Sarkar released an announcement about all of the latest updates for those with touchscreen laptops.

Ink is going to get a bunch of small improvements, including the addition of a protractor tool that makes it easier to change colors and pen widths. The Photos app is also adopting ink, so users can now draw on top of their pictures. It's the same Ink experience, and we're surprised that it wasn't implemented sooner.

The camera app is getting a number of features on the mobile app, but the PC upgrade is more iterative. Now you can use the spacebar to take photos. Surface Tablets (the Surface Book, Pro 4, Pro 4 and Surface 3) can capture "Living Images," which add a bit of video.

You can see everything in this week's build on the Windows Insider blog. To get the new version, you must be signed up to Microsoft's Windows Insider program and set to its Fast Ring.

Windows 10 Basics