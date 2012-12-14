Trending

Walmart Selling iPhone 5 for $127 and 3rd-Gen iPad for $399

Walmart is seriously making a play for your holiday dollars. The big-box retailer is now selling Apple's 16GB iPhone 5 for $127 (with two-year contract for AT&T, Sprint or Verizon Wireless) and the 3rd-generation iPad for $399, in-store only.

Not only did Walmart take $100 off the cost of the 16GB iPad with Wi-Fi, the company is also rumored to be featuring a bonus $30 iTunes card beginning Dec. 17.  And, at the risk of sounding like a late-night infomercial, that's not all. The retail giant is taking nearly $40 off an iPhone 4S ($47) with a two-year contract. 

Regardless of which of these Apple goodies takes your fancy, these are all pretty good deals. We loved every iteration of the iPhone 5 in our review, and the same can be said of the iPhone 4S and the iPad. All three products earned our Editors' Choice award for their stunning design, easy-to-use interface and enormous app store. And, now that you can get Google Maps on the iOS platform, there's really no reason not to go all-in. 

Now, if only they'd drop the price on the iPad mini...

