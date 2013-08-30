Walmart Drops iPhone 5 Price to $98 Ahead of iPhone 5S Launch

Walmart isn't waiting for the iPhone 5S to hit shelves to offer discounts on the current iPhone 5. Effective today, you can pick up Apple's current flagship phone for just $98 for AT&T, Verizon and Sprint, down from $129. But the retailer isn't stopping there. Walmart is slashing prices on everything from the Galaxy S4 and the iPad to big-screen TVs in time for Labor Day weekend.

Go to a carrier website right now like Verizon Wireless and you'll see a $199 price for the iPhone 5. So Walmart is essentially offering a $100 discount. That's a pretty sweet price for such a thin and light design and high-quality 8-MP camera. However, it probably won't be long before all carriers follow Walmart's lead.

Once the newer and faster iPhone 5S is unveiled (expected September 10), the iPhone 5's price should drop everywhere. The question is by how much, given that Apple reportedly has a cheaper plastic iPhone 5C on the way in an array of colors.

Not an Apple fan? Walmart just dropped the price on the Samsung Galaxy S4 to $138 with a two-year contract on AT&T or Verizon. That's a savings of $10 and $30, respectively versus what the retailer previously charged, and significantly less than the $199 AT&T and Verizon themselves demand. Given that Samsung isn't replacing the S4 anytime soon, this is a pretty compelling deal.

Those in the market for a tablet will find Walmart deals on the iPad and Samsung slates. The iPad with Retina Display (iPad 4) is getting $50 off to $449, while the older iPad 2 is just $349. The Samsung Galaxy 2 7-inch is $169, but that device is so old that we'd avoid it in favor of a better equipped device like the Hisense Sero 7 Pro for $129.

Football fans looking to enjoy the new season may want to snatch up one of Walmart's TV deals. For instance, Vizio's 60-inch Smart LED TV is getting slashed from $998 to $898.