Volkswagen Debuts iPad mini-Equipped CrossBlue Concept

Need a new way to keep your backseat passengers entertained? Volkswagen may have the answer. The German automaker today announced its new CrossBlue plug-in hybrid SUV, and while its 85MPGe is an impressive stat, the things most tech fans are excited to see are situated in the rear of the front seat headrests.

According to Engadget, the automaker has placed iPad mini mounts in its vehicle's head rests. That's right, Volkswagen is giving drivers a place to mount their iPad minis to help keep their back seat passengers (otherwise known as their children) entertained, and more importantly, quiet while they drive.

The CrossBlue is still in its concept stages, which means the head rest-mounted iPad minis could just a piece of eye-candy rather than an actual vehicle component. Then again, a seven-seat SUV like the CrossBlue is designed specifically for large families. It only makes sense then that the hybrid would be equipped with impressive entertainment offerings.

via: Engadget