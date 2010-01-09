Video Hands-On With The PDA-esque Astri Dual Screen Android eReader

I was walking the show floor today at CES when I spotted the Marvell booth. The semiconductor company is showing off the full range of devices powered by their technology -- that includes tablets, multimedia devices, and eReaders. I was passing by a display that included the Entourage eDGe and Alex eReader when I spotted what looked like a smaller version of the same device. About the size of a PDA, the dual-screen gadget had an e-paper screen on the left and an LCD display on the right. It runs Android, fit easily into my hand, and weighed very little.

At first no one I asked knew anything about it except that it came from a Chinese company company called Astri and, of course, had Marvell technology inside. It appears to be called My Interactive Device, or MID. Later on a booth attendant told me that it's a reference design, so it's not being sold anywhere just yet, but something OEMs or ODMs may be interested in. Who knows, we may see this in the US this year.

Check out our gallery and hands-on video below for a closer look.

