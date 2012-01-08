Video Hands-On: Tobii Technology Demoes Eye Control on Windows 8

Tobii Technology, the Swedish company behind the Gaze UI we recently gushed about, was on hand at CES Unveiled with its eye-control software.

The company had Gaze running on a Lenovo notebook prototype along with a Windows 8 machine. We got a chance to try out Gaze's eye-tracking capabilities on the Lenovo machine by playing a game of Asteroids. First, the system required us to follow dots on the screen to calibrate our vistion, and then we were ready to roll. Instead of using a mouse to blast rocks heading our way, we simply looked at the asteroid in question.

We also got a chance to experience Gaze to navigate Windows 8's tile-based interface. Check out our video hands-on for a closer look.