Verizon Adds $2 'Convenience Fee' for Single-Bill Payments, Pushes AutoPay Option

Attention Verizon Wireless customers: You're about to be hit with a new fee—unless you change the way you pay your monthly bills.

Starting January 15th, the carrier will charge users a $2 "convenience fee" if they make single bill payments online or via telephone. In a post on its site, Verizon said that customers can avoid the fee by paying with electronic check or enrolling in its AutoPay option, which automatically deducts funds from your specified account each month. Those who send paper checks or mail orders by mail, pay in-store, or pay through their home-banking website will also side-step this new $2.