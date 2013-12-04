Your Future USB Charger Will Be Reversible

Those days of frustratingly flipping your USB charger to ensure its being plugged in right-side-up may soon be over. Next generation USB connectors, known as Type-C, will be reversible just like Apple’s Lightning dock connector. This means no matter which way you plug it in, it’ll slide right into your device.

USB Type-C is an addition to the existing USB 3.1 specification and is designed to improve the ease of use among thinner devices. Type-C will be about the same size as a micro USB connector and is expected to be finalized by the middle of 2014, according to the USB 3.0 Promoter Group.

Type-C won’t be compatible with current USB connectors, but it’ll work with future USB standards and is said to bring scalable power charging to newer devices. It’ll enable slimmer devices such as 2-in-1 laptop tablet hybrids to transfer data at USB 3.1 speeds, which are said to reach 10 Gbps.

The USB 3.0 Promoter Group says that cables and adapters will be released based on the Type-C specification so that current cords and chargers aren’t rendered obsolete. And it will still be up to manufacturers to implement the new standard into their devices.