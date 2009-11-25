Toshiba Selling $299 15.6-inch Notebook, Other Discounts

Right now, Toshiba's online store is discounting many of its Satellite notebooks by 25 percent today, and offering its budget-oritented Satellite L500 for just $374.

However, on Friday November 27 from 12pm to 1 pm ET, you'll be able to get the Satellite L500 for even less, just $299. The L500 will also be available for $299 on Monday November 30, from 12pm to 1pm ET.

You can get Satellite L500 or other Toshiba deals by following this link to Toshiba Direct.

The Satellite L500 is 15.6-inch budget notebook with a 1.8 GHz Intel Celeron CPU, 1GB of RAM, a 160GB hard drive, a DVD burner, and Windows 7 home premium. If you're willing to pay more than its base price, you an configure the L500 with up to 4GB of RAM, a 500GB hard drive, and a 2.53 GHz Intel Core 2 Duo Processor. You can even upgrade from integrated to discrete grpahics.

The base configuration won't win any performance awards, but it is a solid system for families on a budget. It is light enough to carry around the house and has a big enough screen and enough power for watching DVDs, surfing the Web, and doing term paper.

Buy the Toshiba L500.