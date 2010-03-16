Toshiba Satellite L550 17.3-inch Core i3/i5 for 25% Off

Today's deal is a 17.3-inch Toshiba Satellite L550-ST2744 for 25% off. It's customizable with either an Intel Core i3 or Core i5 processor, but we'd recommend the Core i5 for a better multimedia experience. This desktop replacement also features a slot loading DVD+/-R dual layer drive for watching movies on the 17.3-inch LED backlit screen.

Full specs for the Toshiba Satellite L550-ST2744: Intel Core i3-33oM 2.13GHz or Intel Core i5-430M 2.26GHz or Intel core i5-520M 2.4GHz processor, 3GB DDR3 RAM, 320GB 5400RPM hard drive, Windows 7 Home Premium 64-bit, 17.3-inch LED backlit display, DVD+/- dual layer drive, and 802.11b/g/n.

