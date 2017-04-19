ThinkPad X1 Carbon Drops to Just $895

The ThinkPad X1 Carbon is one of the best business ultrabooks on the market. It's svelte, powerful, and makes no major compromises. Today only, Lenovo is slashing the price of this Editors' Choice laptop (2016 edition) from $1,151 to just $895.30 via coupon code "THINKPADSALE". That's the best price we've seen for this laptop, which generally doesn't fall below $950. (For comparison, today's discount even tops a 25 percent off sale that Lenovo held in February.)

The configuration that's on sale today is the same as our last mention, which isn't meant as a slight. It features a 14-inch 1080p LCD, 2.3GHz Core i5-6200U processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD.

Design-wise, the laptop's lid is reinforced with carbon fiber and the chassis is made of magnesium to help it withstand harsh environments. It offers all the ports you need including Mini DisplayPort, HDMI, USB 3.0, and a microSD slot.

It's worth mentioning that Lenovo just updated its X1 Carbon line for 2017. The new machines, which are powered by Intel's Kaby Lake CPU, retain their Editors' Choice award and stretch the battery life from 9 to 12 hours, but they also start at $1,529. If that's beyond your budget, the 2016 X1 Carbon will not disappoint.