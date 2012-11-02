Targus Adds Windows 8 Support For USB 3.0 Docking Stations and Adapters

Accessories-maker Targus has issued a software update that brings Windows 8 support to its line of USB 3.0 and 2.0 docking stations and adapters. The adapters, which run the gamut from USB and audio docks, to full on dual-display adapters are brand agnostic and help users easily increase the number of peripheral ports available to their laptops.

Targus is specifically pushing the use of its USB 3.0 graphics adapters for Windows 8 users. The company says its ACA039US Dual Video Adapter is capable of providing users with a maximum 2048 x 1152 display resolution, for those using massive monitors, via its available VGA, DVI an HDMI ports.

Additional stations offer Ethernet adapters, audio ports, dual display connectors and laptop recharging capabilities.