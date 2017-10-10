Take $245 Off the Acer Switch Alpha 12

The Acer Switch Alpha 12 is a Surface Pro-inspired 2-in-1 that combines a tablet, kickstand, and keyboard. Despite its age, the liquid-cooled laptop still offers some bang for your buck, especially if your computing needs don't involve gaming.

Normally priced at $800, Amazon offers the laptop for $554.35, which is $245 off list price and the cheapest price we've seen for this laptop.

The Switch Alpha 12 has a detachable 12-inch screen with 2160 x 1440 resolution. The touchscreen is insanely bright and in our tests produced vivid, beautiful colors. The bottom of the screen features magnets that connect to the keyboard cover, which can be laid flat or propped at an angle.

Buy Acer Switch Alpha 12 on Amazon.com

At a time when Intel's new 8th-gen processors are making their way into the market, the 6th-gen 2.3GHz Core i5-6200U processor inside the Switch Alpha 12 seems a little long in the tooth, but luckily it's paired with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. So for everyday work, you should be covered.

The Switch Alpha 12 has no vents, so to keep its hardware cool Acer fitted it with a liquid cooling system. In our tests, the liquid cooling was successful at keeping the laptop cool even at peak performance.

A $50 Acer stylus is also included with the laptop, which helps increase its overall value. So if you want a unique 2-in-1 with a solid screen, and don't require bleeding edge speed, you shouldn't hesitate to get the Switch Alpha 12.