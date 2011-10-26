T-Mobile Samsung Exhibit II 4G Available Without Contract for $199

If you're looking for a 4G smartphone, but don't want to enter into a two-year contract, you might be in luck. T-Mobile and Samsung have just announced that their latest offering, the wallet-friendly Samsung Exhibit II 4G, will be T-Mobile's first 4G Android smartphone available without a two-year contract.

Off contract, the Exhibit II 4G will run you $199, in addition to whatever monthly plan you sign up for. Sign up for a two-year plan, though, and you get the Exhibit II for just $29.99. Of course, the amount you save on the phone's initial purchase pales in comparison to the potential savings you could realize by entering in to month-to-month plan. Thinking about saving money on this affordable Samsung device? Find more details below.

On sale at Walmart stores on Oct. 27 (because what can't you buy at Walmart?) the 4.3-inch Android Gingerbread-based Exhibit II 4G is the followup to the Exhibit 4G that we reviewed in July. Powering the Exhibit II is a single-core 1-GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, which isn't much of an upgrade from the previous generation's 1-GHz Cortex A8 Hummingbird processor.

Like the Exhibit, the Exhibit II also features a 3-megapixel rear-facing camera, as well as a front-facing camera. The main difference between the two phones, seems to be the new marine-blue color offered with the Exhibit II 4G. Expect the Exhibit II to also come loaded with host of apps including T-Mobile TV and Samsung's Media Hub.