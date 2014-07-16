Swich Makes Wireless Charging Sexy

Wireless chargers for smartphones and tablets isn't exactly new. However, many of them are visually clunky and not designed to be used while charging. A new Kickstarter project from Slovenian design company Lutman Design could change that. The Swich definitely has a sense of style.

Swich uses a mixture of ceramic, American Walnut, and acrylic foam with micro suction cups to create a stand that holds your phone on an 45-degree angle and uses inductive power charging via the Qi standard. The micro-suction cups hold the device in place, and offer the option of inclination of 180 degrees.

MORE: Top 6 Smartphones with Wireless Charging

Lutman Design wanted to raise 25,000 to cover the costs of production. They received the necessary funding on July 6, and are now aiming to $100,000, which will allow them to add different color options as well as a built-in battery. Backers can now preorder a Swich for $170 in either black or white. You can also get a Swich in either gold or platinum for $320. The Qi-Standard-compatible phones include Nokia Lumia line and the Nexus 5. If a backer’s phone is incompatible, $10 more will get you that ability in the form of a case or patch.

Looking at the current market, Swich will be a major step in wireless charging design. We're excited to see if they take this concept into the tablet stand market as well.