Skip the Surface Pro 7: The Surface Pro 6 Is Now $400 Off

By News 

Microsoft is expected to unveil the Surface Pro 7 at its event today (Oct. 2) but you might not want to wait for the new model. Best Buy and Microsoft are both having a huge sale on Surface devices, including the Surface Pro 6, which is now $400 off. 

The base Surface Pro 6 with a Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD now costs just $699 after a hefty $200 discount. If you want to convert the Surface Pro 6 into a laptop then you can buy a keyboard bundle for $799. 

Or, for $899 ($300 off), you can buy the 256GB model of the Surface Pro 6 without the Type Cover keyboard. Want the extra storage and the keyboard? Best Buy has that bundle on sale for $999, or $330 off its retail price. 

If you need more power, you can also upgrade to a Core i7 CPU, but that will cost you extra. Fortunately, there are also steep discounts on the higher-end models. For example, you can buy a Surface Pro 6 with a Core i7 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD for $1,099 after a whopping $400 discount. The same discount is offered on the 512GB model with 16GB of RAM, which now costs $1,499. 

  • Surface Pro 6 now $1,099 ($400 off, Core i7/8GB of RAM/256GB SSD)
  • Surface Pro 6 now $1,499 ($400 off, Core i7/16GB of RAM/256GB SSD)

If you want to wait on the Surface Pro 7, then stay tuned for full coverage of Microsoft's Oct 2 event. Otherwise, we recommend jumping on these excellent Surface Pro 6 deals before they disappear. 

Phillip Tracy

Phillip Tracy is a senior writer at Tom's Guide and Laptop Mag, where he reviews laptops and covers the latest industry news. After graduating with a journalism degree from the University of Texas at Austin, Phillip became a tech reporter at the Daily Dot. There, he wrote reviews for a range of gadgets and covered everything from social media trends to cybersecurity. Prior to that, he wrote for RCR Wireless News and NewBay Media. When he's not tinkering with devices, you can find Phillip playing video games, reading, listening to indie music or watching soccer.