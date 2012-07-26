Sony's Flagship Android Xperia LT30p Mint Smartphone Leaks

Images and specs of Sony's next flagship Android Xperia smartphone, the LT30p Mint, or a prototype of said device, have leaked online. The folks over at Mobile-review got their hands on the Mint and overall it's looking pretty promising.

In its post, Mobile-review says that the Mint features a 4.3-inch 1280 x 720 display, although as Engadget points out, when placed side-by-side with the Samsung Galaxy S III's 4.8-inch display, the two screens look to be roughly the same size. So the Sony could very well be packing a larger display.

The Mint also features a 13-megapixel rear-facing camera, as well as a front-facing shooter good for video chatting. Inside, the Mint includes a 1.5-GHz Snapdragon S4 processor, 1GB of RAM and 16GB of storage space. Tying it all together is the latest version of Google's Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich.

We'll bring you more information on the Mint as it comes in, and hopefully grab some hands-on time with it at IFA 2012.

Via: Mobile-review, Engadget