How to Use Skype Like a Pro

By News 

One of the most popular video chat and audio calling apps in the world, Skype is available in many different versions and on every major platform. You've probably used Skype at one time or another, but have you mastered all of its features?

With the tips and tricks below, you'll be a Skype wizard. We'll teach you how to forward calls to your landline or mobile phone, use external microphones and cameras, disable its typing indicator and more. 

Skype Tips

Henry T. Casey

After graduating from Bard College a B.A. in Literature, Henry T. Casey worked in publishing and product development at Rizzoli and The Metropolitan Museum of Art, respectively. Henry joined Tom's Guide and LAPTOP having written for The Content Strategist, Tech Radar and Patek Philippe International Magazine. He divides his free time between going to live concerts, listening to too many podcasts, and mastering his cold brew coffee process. Content rules everything around him.