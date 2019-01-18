Act Fast: ThinkPad X and T Series Laptops 30 Percent Off

Lenovo's ThinkPad laptops are among the best productivity machines you can buy. Lightweight and reliable, these machines can tackle all your workload demands without so much as a hiccup.

As part of Lenovo's January sale, use coupon code "THINKJANSALE" to take 30 percent off any Lenovo ThinkPad X or ThinkPad T series laptop. For instance, after coupon you can get the Editor's Choice ThinkPad X1 Carbon 6th Gen for $1,063. Normally priced at $1,519, that's $456 off. It features a 1.6GHz Core i5-8250U quad-core processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

In our ThinkPad X1 Carbon review, we like its appealing design, stunning HDR display, long battery life, and best-in-class keyboard. With its perfect combination of productivity, portability, and performance, it's the best laptop on the market for business.

Other notable ThinkPad laptops on sale include via coupon code "THINKJANSALE" include:

Lenovo's coupon expires January 27.