Act Fast: ThinkPad X and T Series Laptops 30 Percent Off

Lenovo's ThinkPad laptops are among the best productivity machines you can buy. Lightweight and reliable, these machines can tackle all your workload demands without so much as a hiccup.
As part of Lenovo's January sale, use coupon code "THINKJANSALE" to take 30 percent off any Lenovo ThinkPad X or ThinkPad T series laptop. For instance, after coupon you can get the Editor's Choice ThinkPad X1 Carbon 6th Gen for $1,063. Normally priced at $1,519, that's $456 off. It features a 1.6GHz Core i5-8250U quad-core processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.
In our ThinkPad X1 Carbon review, we like its appealing design, stunning HDR display, long battery life, and best-in-class keyboard. With its perfect combination of productivity, portability, and performance, it's the best laptop on the market for business.
Other notable ThinkPad laptops on sale include via coupon code "THINKJANSALE" include:
- ThinkPad X1 Carbon for $1,063 ($456 off Core i5-8250U/8GB/256GB SSD)
- ThinkPad T480 for $671 ($288 off, Core i3-8130U/4GB/500GB HDD)
- ThinkPad X1 Yoga for $1,169.70 ($501 off, Core i5-8250U/86GB/256SSD)
- ThinkPad X1 Extreme for $1,301.30 ($558 off, Core i5-8400H/8GB/256HDD/256SSD )
Lenovo's coupon expires January 27.