Killer Deal: Huawei's Good MacBook Clone Is Just $529

Mac fans looking for a stylish alternative to Apple will appreciate today's Newegg deal.

The online retailer is offering the Huawei Matebook D for a low $529. That's $100 off its already aggressive $630 list price and $80 less than Amazon's price for the same machine.

This Matebook D features a 14-inch 1080p touchscreen LCD, 2GHz AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

We reviewed this exact configuration and found that it offers solid performance for its price. On the HandBrake benchmark, the MateBook D took 21 minutes and 30 seconds to transcode a 4K video to 1080p. That blows past the 27:41 category average. In terms of battery life, it lasted 9 hours and 16 minutes, which is nearly 2 hours longer than the mainstream laptop average.

On the downside, its display could be brighter and we found its built-in webcam offered dull video, but overall that doesn't detract too much from the machine's performance.

Newegg's deal expires on Feb. 4.