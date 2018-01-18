Save Up to 67 Percent On Lenovo ThinkPads

Lenovo's ThinkPads are about to get a major overhaul. As a result, Lenovo is clearing its inventory of 2016-era ThinkPads and slashing their price by as much as 67 percent.

While we generally don't recommend buying an older laptop, Lenovo's clearance sale offers price cuts on top-of-the-line models we've recommended before. So if you can live with an Intel 6th Gen processors (7th Gen is current with 8th Gen models are coming later this mont) and without the latest features, some of these systems may provide the right price-to-performance ratio for your needs.

On the high end of the spectrum, you can get the ThinkPad X1 Carbon for $944.99 via coupon "THINKXTRA5". It comes with a 14-inch, 2560 x 1440 IPS LCD, 2.6GHz Core i7-6600U processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It also includes a 3-year warranty.

If you're on a limited budget, the ThinkPad T460s is selling for $774 via coupon "THINKXTRA5". The T460s features a 14-inch 1080p LCD, 2.3GHz Core i5-6200U processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and 3-year warranty.

If you prefer a system with a 7th-gen CPU, you can use coupon "THINKPADSALE" to save up to 38 percent on previous-gen ThinkPads. For instance you can get the ThinkPad X270 for $783.30 via coupon "THINKPADSALE". This model won our Editors' Choice award last year and packs a 12.5-inch 1080p IPS LCD, 2.5GHz Core i5-7200U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 500GB HDD.

Lenovo's ThinkPad sale ends January 24.