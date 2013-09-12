Rumored Nokia 'Sirius' Windows RT Tablet Appears in New Leaked Image

A new image of Nokia's rumored 10-inch Windows RT tablet, codenamed Sirius, has hit the Web, and it's looking like quite the sleek slate. The image, which was posted on Paul Thurrott's WinSuperSite, sports a flashy red paint job and Lumia-like styling.

In addition to the leaked image, Thurrott also posted a series of specifications for the slate that match up fairly well with previously leaked specs. According to the leaks, the Sirius will sport a 10.1-inch, 1920 x 1080p IPS display and quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 processor. The slate is also expected to include a 6.7-megapixel rear camera complete with Carl Zeiss optics.

The leaked specs also indicate that the Sirius will be available with 4G LTE connectivity, which seems to confirm a leaked image of the tablet with a Verizon 4G LTE logo on its rear panel. Battery life for the slate is estimated at 10 hours, though chances are users will see less than that when using LTE.

Nokia is expected to host an event in New York on Sept. 26, which could serve as the Sirius' coming out party, as well as the debut of Nokia's rumored 6-inch Lumia 1520 phablet. Microsoft, meanwhile, is expected to host its own event on Sept. 23, where it will debut its next-generation Surface and Surface Pro tablets. The Surface 2 is rumored to run on Microsoft's Windows RT operating system and should include a quad-core Nvidia Tegra 4 processor and a 1080p display. The Surface Pro 2 looks like it will run on Microsoft's Windows 8.1 and come loaded with 8GB of RAM.

via:WinSuperSite