Report: Windows Blue to Revive Start Button

Two of the biggest complaint users (us included) have about Windows 8 are the loss of the Start button and the inability to boot to the traditional Desktop screen, both of which Microsoft has steadfastly denied are problems. But it looks like the folks at Redmond may have finally gotten the hint. New reports are indicating that Microsoft will bring both features back to the OS with its upcoming Windows Blue update for Windows 8.

According to Mary Jo Foley over at ZDNet, Microsoft is considering an option to skip Windows 8's Modern UI interface upon startup, instead allowing users to boot the the Desktop screen. Foley says the company is also considering bringing back the Start button. As Foley indicates, both reports are just rumors. But the chatter across the tech landscape points to at least the boot to Desktop option as the more likely of the two to come true.

The PC market has suffered massive setbacks in recent months, with many in the industry pointing to Windows 8 as the main culprit. Earlier this month analyst firm IDC said the PC market had suffered its largest sales drop in history. The result of the drop, according to IDC Program Vice President, Clients and Displays Bob O’Donnell, was Windows 8.

“While some consumers appreciate the new form factors and touch capabilities of Windows 8, the radical changes to the UI, removal of the familiar Start button and the costs associated with touch have made PCs a less attractive alternative to dedicated tablets and other competitive devices.”

Still, the question remains, will adding the Start button and allowing users to boot to Desktop really save Windows 8?

via: ZDNet